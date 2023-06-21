When Is Asian Champions League Taking Place? Know Prelims, Qualifying Dates Here

The Asian Champions League will be played over two legs on May 11 and 18.

Runners-up in the Hong Kong Premier League On August 15, Lee Man will play host to Haiphong of Vietnam in the Asian Champions League's preliminary rounds, marking the full resumption of the international club competition following three Covid-interrupted seasons.

The two teams will face off in the first of 13 games in the preliminary and qualifying rounds before the group phase draw on August 28.

Travel limitations during the pandemic had a significant impact on the competition, which led to the elimination of the traditional home-and-away structure in favor of games being played in centralized bio-secure hubs in 2020.

The 2022 final was the first to be split into two legs since the 2019 competition, won by the Japanese team Urawa Red Diamonds over the Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal.

The new campaign departs from the conventional schedule, which saw the tournament finished within a calendar year, by having the group phase start in September and the final be played the following May.

The winner of the match between Hong Kong Rangers and Bali United will play the defending champions Urawa in the qualifying rounds on August 22.

The group phase is slated to begin on September 18 and last until December 13, with the knockout rounds beginning on February 12. There are 40 clubs divided into 10 groups that are split between West and East Asia.

