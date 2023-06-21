Alpine Skiing Combined To Become Part Of 2026 Winter Olympics: IOC

Alpine skiing combined event will be a team event with two specialists.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Tuesday that teams competing in the Alpine skiing combined event at the 2026 Winter Olympics will consist of two specialists.

An individual skier competed in a downhill or super-G, followed by a slalom, with the fastest combined time deciding the victor in the men's and women's combined events previously.

Two skiers of the same gender representing a country will compete at the Milan-Cortina Games in Italy, with one expert taking on the downhill route and the other the slalom course.

In a men's competition in Kitzbuhel, Austria, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced last month that the squad as a whole would be added to the 2018 Alpine World Cup season.

In the 2019–20 season, the individual and collective made their final appearance on the World Cup calendar. After being discontinued in 1952 following its initial staging in 1936, it had been back on the Olympic schedule since its comeback in 1988.

Men and women will compete for the same distances in cross-country skiing at the Olympics for the first time in 2026, according to the IOC, a year after the FIS put the shift into effect for the 2022–2023 World Cup.

The IOC announced that the Olympic team events for men's ski jumping and Nordic combined will go from four to two participants per nation.

The format for cross-country skiing in the Nordic combined team event will change from 4x5km to 2x7.5km.

The IOC reported that the sport had 'by far the lowest audience numbers' of the 2022 Beijing Games last year, putting its Olympic future in jeopardy. It is still the only winter Olympic discipline where female competitors are not permitted.