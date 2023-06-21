Police Search Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee Headquarters

police searched the Paris 2024 Olympics organizing committee offices on Tuesday.

The searches are part of inquiries into allegations of misappropriation.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11.

Police searched the offices of the Paris 2024 Olympics organizing committee and its infrastructure partner on Tuesday as part of inquiries into allegations of misappropriation of public funds and favoritism, according to prosecutors.

The Paris 2024 headquarters were searched as part of a preliminary investigation into contracts made by the organizing committee for the Summer Games that was begun in 2017, according to the national financial prosecutor's office (PNF).

According to the PNF, a preliminary inquiry dating back to 2022 is also being conducted at the SOLIDEO headquarters, the government organization in charge of providing Olympic and Paralympic infrastructure. This search follows an audit by the French Anti-Corruption Agency.

'Paris 2024 is cooperating actively with investigators to facilitate their enquiries and provide answers to all the questions raised as quickly as possible,' a Paris 2024 spokesperson said after the search ended at around 1730 local time (1530GMT), according to a Reuters witness.

'To ensure the transparency and propriety of the several hundred contracts it has awarded, Paris 2024 has adopted stringent procedures and has set up an ethics committee together with an audit committee to supervise its activities.

'The audit conducted by the French Anti-Corruption Agency and five audits by the Cour des Comptes (Court of Auditors), in addition to the continued monitoring of our governance structures, have not raised the slightest wrongdoing.

3 The Paris 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11. 3 police searched the Paris 2024 Olympics organizing committee offices on Tuesday. 3 The searches are part of inquiries into allegations of misappropriation.

'Throughout these audits and ongoing monitoring, Paris 2024 has demonstrated the effectiveness of the stringent procedures that it has continued to implement in collaboration with auditing and regulatory bodies.'

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, while the Paralympic Games will be held from August 28 to September 6. President of the organizing committee Tony Estanguet has promised that the Olympics will be 'beyond reproach.'

The searches started on Tuesday, the first day of a two-day IOC Executive Board meeting when several topics were covered, including the development of the Paris 2024 Games preparations.

'We are aware that there has been a search by police of the Paris 2024 headquarters today,' an IOC spokesperson said. 'We have been informed by Paris 2024 that they are cooperating fully with the authorities in this matter.'