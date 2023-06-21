Eugene Amo-Dadzie set a new European record in the 100m.

Amo-Dadzie only started running seriously four years ago.

Amo-Dadzie is unsponsored and unfunded.

The British athlete, who prides himself on being the quickest accountant in the world, Eugene Amo-Dadzie, scorched the track in Graz, Austria, finishing the 100-meter race in an astounding 9.93 seconds.

At the Horst Mandl Memorial last week, the 30-year-old full-time accountant, who only began running seriously four years ago, beat his previous best to set a new European record for the 100-meter sprint.

With his incredible performance, Amo-Dadzie now shares fourth place with Linford Christie (9.87), James Dasaolu (9.91), Zharnel Hughes (9.91), and Reece Prescod (9.93) on the British all-time list.

'I got a really good reaction, a really good start and then it was like 'Do not let your foot off the gas',' Amo-Dadzie told the media. 'I got into my upright running and I literally felt like I was flying.

'I leaned towards the line, looked over, saw the time began with a nine and went crazy. I just went mad. God willing, I will run that many more times, but you only get the first one once. It was one of the best days of my life.'

Amo-Dadzie began training at Woodford Green Athletics Club and has consistently improved his results, reaching a peak time of 10.05 seconds last year. Amo-Dadzie previously exploited his rapid pace to run rings around other amateur soccer players.

The late bloomer, who is unsponsored and unfunded, claimed that if he had been discovered sooner, he might not have reached his full potential.

'I feel like I came into the sport at the right time,' said Amo-Dadzie, who reached the 60m semi-finals at the European Indoor Championships representing Britain.

'The head that I had on my shoulders at that time has allowed me to navigate this thing in a sensible way. I very much enjoy that I have a different story.

'I still refer to myself as an accountant that happens to operate in the world of track and field.'