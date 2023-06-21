Oppo A95 Price In Pakistan & Features

Oppo A95 has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The device has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

It comes with a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

The Oppo A95 is currently available on the market for purchase. The device has great features and specs.

The gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) chip and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The Oppo A95 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone's ColorOS 11.1 operating system is based on Android 11.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In addition, the device features a triple-camera arrangement on the back.

3 It comes with a 5000 mAh battery capacity. 3 Oppo A95 has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. 3 The device has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 33-W fast charging capability.

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Oppo A95 specifications