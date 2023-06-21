Oppo A95 Price In Pakistan & Features

language: English
Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 10:51 AM

  • Oppo A95 has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The device has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.
  • It comes with a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

The Oppo A95 is currently available on the market for purchase. The device has great features and specs.

The gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) chip and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The Oppo A95 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone's ColorOS 11.1 operating system is based on Android 11.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In addition, the device features a triple-camera arrangement on the back.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 33-W fast charging capability.

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Oppo A95 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI ColorOS 11.1
Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm
Weight 175 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Glowing Starry Black, Glowing Rainbow Silver
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPU Adreno 610
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.43 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC
Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06', Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

