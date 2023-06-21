Realme Narzo 60 Series Smartphone Is Set To Arrive In India Soon

Realme Narzo 60 launch expected soon in India.

The phone has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate.

It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Realme is set to launch its next Narzo phone, the Realme Narzo 60, in India soon. Although the exact release date remains undisclosed, leaks indicate that the Narzo 60 series will be unveiled next month. A teaser on the official website hints at the smartphone offering 'storage beyond boundaries,' suggesting it will be available with high storage options.

Realme claims that the Narzo 60 series can store over 250,000 photos, a bold statement. Leaks also suggest that the phone will come with a 256GB storage option, aligning with the teaser.

While these features are yet to be confirmed, users are advised to approach the information with caution. Realme is expected to release both a standard model and a Pro model in the Narzo 60 series.

A recent Geekbench listing indicates that one of the phones in this lineup will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset.

Rumored specifications for the Realme Narzo 60 5G

The device includes a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and a charger is expected to be included in the retail package.

The Realme Narzo 60 is anticipated to come with the latest Android 13 OS and is rumored to offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The device may sport a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 64 MP primary camera and a 2 MP portrait sensor. For selfies, a 16 MP front camera is speculated, with the phone likely featuring a punch-hole display design.

Details regarding the Realme Narzo 60 Pro are currently unknown. However, it is confirmed that both phones will be available for purchase on Amazon, as indicated by the teaser on the e-commerce website. More information about the upcoming Realme phones will be unveiled on June 22.