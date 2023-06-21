Redmi K60 Ultra Received On 3C Certification With 120 W Charging

The Redmi K60 Ultra has received certification with intriguing features.

The Redmi K60 Ultra, an anticipated smartphone set to launch in China soon, has received certification with some intriguing features. The device, identified by model number 23078RKD5C, appeared in a listing on the 3C database.

Notably, it has been certified to support rapid charging up to 120W using the Xiaomi MDY-14-ED charger, which is also compatible with the Redmi K60 Pro.

Furthermore, there are rumors that the Redmi K60 Ultra might be released as the Xiaomi 13T Pro outside of China.

Both smartphones are expected to boast similar specifications, including a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The phone has a Dimensity 9200 chipset. It comes with a triple camera setup on the back.