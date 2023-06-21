language: English
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 12:20 PM

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is coming soon to the market with impressive features.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.36 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is called the Adreno 740.

The device has a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a 1440 x 3088-pixel resolution. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a quad-camera setup on the back.

The gadget includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of built-in storage. The phone runs the OneUI 5 operating system, which is based on Android 13.

It has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 45 W.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 559,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI OneUI 5
Dimensions 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
Weight 233 g
SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
Colors Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red,
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6
Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPU Adreno 740
Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.8 Inches
Resolution 1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
Memory Built-in 512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
Card No
Camera Main Quad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3', PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52', 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52', dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55', dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front 12 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

