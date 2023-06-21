Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The phone's operating system is Android 13.

The device comes with quad-camera setup on the back.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is coming soon to the market with impressive features.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.36 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is called the Adreno 740.

The device has a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a 1440 x 3088-pixel resolution. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The gadget includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of built-in storage. The phone runs the OneUI 5 operating system, which is based on Android 13.

It has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 45 W.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 559,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications