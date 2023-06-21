Spotify HiFi Is Launching Soon With A Higher Subscription Price

Spotify's lossless tier, known as "Spotify HiFi" or internally as "Supremium," is set to launch soon.

The subscription price for HiFi is expected to be higher than the current $10 Premium plan.

Spotify is considering expanding access to audiobooks, possibly through the Premium tier.

Spotify's highly anticipated lossless tier, known as 'Spotify HiFi' or internally as 'Supremium,' might finally be ready to launch after being delayed since its announcement in February 2021.

Bloomberg reports that while the exact subscription price for HiFi remains unknown, it is expected to be higher than the current $10 Premium plan. Earlier surveys hinted at a possible price tag of $20, double the existing plan.

To test the waters, Spotify might trial HiFi in select international markets before introducing it in the United States. This strategy is reminiscent of Netflix's approach when it tested a password sharing ban in various markets to gauge customer reactions.

Although primarily known as a music streaming platform, Spotify has been expanding into the podcast space in recent years, with notable successes like The Joe Rogan Experience. However, not many are aware that Spotify also sells audiobooks.

Presently, these audiobooks are sold individually, unlike the 'all-inclusive' approach to music streaming. However, there are indications that audiobooks might become accessible through the Premium tier, rather than the new Supremium plan, which could have helped justify the potential price increase.

The details of the access limitations for audiobooks on Spotify remain unclear. Users could face restrictions on either the number of hours listened to per month or the number of different titles available monthly.

It is likely that expanded access to audiobooks will first undergo trial runs in other markets before reaching the significant US market, which is expected to happen in October.

In terms of pricing, Apple Music currently offers a $11/month plan ($6/month for students) that includes access to their lossless catalogue. Additionally, Amazon recently set the price of Music Unlimited at $11 ($9 for Prime members).