Vivo V29 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 11:39 AM

Vivo has introduced the V29 Pro, which will be available soon on the market with great features.

The phone comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone’s operating system is Android 13.

It has a 3.1 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G chipset. The device's GPU is the Mali-G610 MC6.

The gadget includes 256 GB of built-in storage space and 12 GB of RAM.

The Vivo V29 Pro features a small punch hole on the top for the front camera. The front camera is a single 50 MP selfie snapper. At the rear, the V29 Pro has three cameras. The main camera is 64 MP, while the configuration of the other two cameras has not been confirmed yet.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 66 W.

Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 153,999/-

Vivo V29 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU 3.1 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G Chipset
GPU Mali-G610 MC6
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.73 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)

