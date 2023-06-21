Vivo V29 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo V29 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G chipset.

The phone comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display.

The smartphone features three cameras on the back.

Vivo has introduced the V29 Pro, which will be available soon on the market with great features.

The phone comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone’s operating system is Android 13.

It has a 3.1 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G chipset. The device's GPU is the Mali-G610 MC6.

The gadget includes 256 GB of built-in storage space and 12 GB of RAM.

The Vivo V29 Pro features a small punch hole on the top for the front camera. The front camera is a single 50 MP selfie snapper. At the rear, the V29 Pro has three cameras. The main camera is 64 MP, while the configuration of the other two cameras has not been confirmed yet.

3 The smartphone features three cameras on the back. 3 Vivo V29 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G chipset. 3 The phone comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 66 W.

Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 153,999/-

Vivo V29 Pro specifications