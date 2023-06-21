Carlos Alcaraz Emerges Victorious On His Queen's Club Debut

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Arthur Rinderknech in his first match.

Alcaraz said he likes to play on grass and is feeling good ahead of Wimbledon.

Alcaraz will face Jiri Lehecka in the second round.

In his first match at the Queen's Club on Tuesday, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech with a score of 4-6 7-5 7-6(3), recovering from a dismal performance at the French Open.

The Spaniard, who will be among the top contenders at Wimbledon and the Queen's grasscourt competition next month, overcame a hiccup in the third set to take the match to a tiebreak.

After fellow countryman Arthur Fils withdrew, 87th-ranked Rinderknech entered the match as the lucky loser. He put up a spectacular battle to make the Spaniard sweat in the opening round match.

'It was a very tough match, very difficult for me,' Alcaraz said. 'You know the grass is tough but I like to play here. It's a tournament that I wanted to play and it's given me a very good performance.

'I have never played a tournament except Wimbledon on grass and I wanted to play here as I couldn't play on grass at home so I came here to practice. I felt very good, but I would say I will be better in the next round,' he added

The 20-year-old, who dropped to world number two after experiencing cramping during his Roland Garros semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic, will attempt to recapture the top place despite only having competed in three grasscourt events in his career.

The Czech Jiri Lehecka will be Alcaraz's opponent in the second round.