Artist's AI Images Of 'Adipurush' Cast In Alternate Universe Go Viral

Since its June 16 release, Adipurush has been dogged by controversy. Whether it's the cringe-worthy dialogue or the VFX that didn't sit well with the audience, social media is inundated with complaints about this film. Among these, an artist's share has gone viral. He imagined the film's cast in a 'alternative dimension' using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered gadgets. Many people commented on the post, saying that the AI photos are better than the cast in the film.

'Adipurush in an alternate universe...Images made using Adobe Photoshop + Midjourney AI,' artist SK MD Abu Sahid stated on Instagram after posting a sequence of photographs. The images depict the personalities portrayed by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and others.

Would the photos impress you? Many netizens expressed their feelings in the post's comments section. A few people also suggested that the artist should have edited the clip.



