BTS Dances To Radha Kaise Na Jale: Desi Internet Falls In Love

Members of BTS showcase their dance skills in a fan-made video.

They are impressing fans with their impeccable timing and skillful moves.

The video was posted on Instagram.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of K-pop ensemble BTS. And, as is tradition, the Bangtan Boys have prepared special treats for their fans on the occasion of BTS FESTA. There is little doubt that the 7-piece band has a sizable fan base in India.

As the Indian BTS ARMY awaits the completion of their military training and the announcement of a tour, some fans are doing their own to keep the hype going.

When you use social media, you've certainly seen countless fan-made videos of BTS members dancing to desi tunes. Today, we have another flawlessly matched video that demonstrates that BTS does not follow the beat, but rather the other way around.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram, is from a band dance practise video. The members can be seen demonstrating the choreography for Anpanman while the song Radha Kaise Na Jale from the film Lagaan plays in the background. However, the steps, as always, perfectly match the pace of the song!

The clip has gotten a lot of attention, and many couldn't stop praising the editing. Many people noted that the seven members caused a lot of 'gopis' in India go crazy.



