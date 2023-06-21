Bus Driver's Act Of Goodwill Goes Viral

- The bus driver not only offered the woman a ride back to her destination.
- The woman expressed her gratitude through a text message.
- The clip was posted on Twitter.
A tweet demonstrates that kindness goes a long way. A woman recently described being lost in a city at midnight. She was able to find her way back thanks to the goodwill of a man. The woman uploaded her story on the microblogging platform a few days ago, and it has since gone viral.
'It was midnight, my phone was dead. I didn't have any cash or cards on me. I got on the wrong bus which brought me to the opposite side of the city. I was lost and stressed, but the bus driver was kind enough to help me. He offered me a ride and drove me back to my destination. Got his number and zelled him a few bucks to show appreciation, but he refused to take it. @NJTRANSIT. You got a gentleman named Noel, he is gonna retire soon. Make sure you appreciate his service and grace,' Shkula Zadran posted on Twitter.
Additionally, she emailed him a screenshot of a text message. She thanked him in the message and even wired him money that she had borrowed. The driver responded, 'No thanks, people are supposed to help each other.' Miss, I will not accept any money from you. Have a good evening. God's blessings on you and your family.'
This article was published two days ago. It has been seen over 25,000 times since it was shared. The post also earned over 100 likes and several comments.
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,635,828[+8*]
DEATHS
6,893,344[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,155[+0*]
DEATHS
30,661[+0*]