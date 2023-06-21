Bus Driver's Act Of Goodwill Goes Viral

The bus driver not only offered the woman a ride back to her destination.

A tweet demonstrates that kindness goes a long way. A woman recently described being lost in a city at midnight. She was able to find her way back thanks to the goodwill of a man. The woman uploaded her story on the microblogging platform a few days ago, and it has since gone viral.

'It was midnight, my phone was dead. I didn't have any cash or cards on me. I got on the wrong bus which brought me to the opposite side of the city. I was lost and stressed, but the bus driver was kind enough to help me. He offered me a ride and drove me back to my destination. Got his number and zelled him a few bucks to show appreciation, but he refused to take it. @NJTRANSIT. You got a gentleman named Noel, he is gonna retire soon. Make sure you appreciate his service and grace,' Shkula Zadran posted on Twitter.

Additionally, she emailed him a screenshot of a text message. She thanked him in the message and even wired him money that she had borrowed. The driver responded, 'No thanks, people are supposed to help each other.' Miss, I will not accept any money from you. Have a good evening. God's blessings on you and your family.'

