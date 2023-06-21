Golgappa-Loving Monkey Delights Social Media

- The monkey is seen sitting on a golgappa vendor's stall.
- The incident takes place at Dayanand Chowk in Tankara.
- The viral video highlights the widespread love for golgappas.
Whatever you call it - golgappa, panipuri, phuchka, or batasha - the taste is simply wonderful and you can't have just one. It is safe to state that the amount of people who dislike golgappas is nearly non-existent. Following the compliments of Japan's Prime Minister and Ambassador to India for the delightful snack, golgappa has become a worldwide favourite!
What's more, guess what? The tasty food is not only popular with people, but also with animals! A video featuring a monkey from Gujarat's Tankara has gone viral on social media.
The monkey may be seen in the video eating golgappas.
The monkey was seen approaching and sitting on top of the golgappa vendor's stall. The man produced a platter of golgappas and handed it to the monkey, who accepted it and began eating. The event occurred at Dayanand Chowk in Tankara. A large crowd gathered at the stall to see the entertaining scene.
