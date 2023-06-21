language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Golgappa-Loving Monkey Delights Social Media

Golgappa-Loving Monkey Delights Social Media

Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 04:14 PM

Open In App
Golgappa-Loving Monkey Delights Social Media
  • The monkey is seen sitting on a golgappa vendor's stall.
  • The incident takes place at Dayanand Chowk in Tankara.
  • The viral video highlights the widespread love for golgappas.

Whatever you call it - golgappa, panipuri, phuchka, or batasha - the taste is simply wonderful and you can't have just one. It is safe to state that the amount of people who dislike golgappas is nearly non-existent. Following the compliments of Japan's Prime Minister and Ambassador to India for the delightful snack, golgappa has become a worldwide favourite!

What's more, guess what? The tasty food is not only popular with people, but also with animals! A video featuring a monkey from Gujarat's Tankara has gone viral on social media.

The monkey may be seen in the video eating golgappas.

The viral video highlights the widespread love for golgappas. 3

The viral video highlights the widespread love for golgappas.

The monkey is seen sitting on a golgappa vendor's stall. 3

The monkey is seen sitting on a golgappa vendor's stall.

The incident takes place at Dayanand Chowk in Tankara. 3

The incident takes place at Dayanand Chowk in Tankara.

The monkey was seen approaching and sitting on top of the golgappa vendor's stall. The man produced a platter of golgappas and handed it to the monkey, who accepted it and began eating. The event occurred at Dayanand Chowk in Tankara. A large crowd gathered at the stall to see the entertaining scene.


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,635,828[+8*]

DEATHS

6,893,344[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,155[+0*]

DEATHS

30,661[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story

-