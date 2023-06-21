Golgappa-Loving Monkey Delights Social Media

The monkey is seen sitting on a golgappa vendor's stall.

The incident takes place at Dayanand Chowk in Tankara.

The viral video highlights the widespread love for golgappas.

Whatever you call it - golgappa, panipuri, phuchka, or batasha - the taste is simply wonderful and you can't have just one. It is safe to state that the amount of people who dislike golgappas is nearly non-existent. Following the compliments of Japan's Prime Minister and Ambassador to India for the delightful snack, golgappa has become a worldwide favourite!

What's more, guess what? The tasty food is not only popular with people, but also with animals! A video featuring a monkey from Gujarat's Tankara has gone viral on social media.

The monkey may be seen in the video eating golgappas.

3 The viral video highlights the widespread love for golgappas. 3 The monkey is seen sitting on a golgappa vendor's stall. 3 The incident takes place at Dayanand Chowk in Tankara.

The monkey was seen approaching and sitting on top of the golgappa vendor's stall. The man produced a platter of golgappas and handed it to the monkey, who accepted it and began eating. The event occurred at Dayanand Chowk in Tankara. A large crowd gathered at the stall to see the entertaining scene.



