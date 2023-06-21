Watch: ITBP Canine Impresses With Yoga Poses On Yoga Day

Play

The canine member shows its remarkable skills by participating in yoga.

People are delighted and touched by the canine's participation in Yoga Day.

The video was posted on Twitter.

World Yoga Day has here, and people all over the world are celebrating it with gusto. Many people have rushed to Twitter to send their best wishes, videos, and photos of themselves doing yoga. People's hearts have been grabbed by a lovely video of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police canine member.

'Canine member of the dog unit of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) along with ITBP personnel performs Yoga at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, J&K,' Twitter user stated alongside a video of the dog. The video shows the dog executing various yoga poses with people.

The clip was only shared a few minutes ago. It has been seen over 21,000 times since it was posted. The post also earned nearly 400 likes and several comments.



