Watch: Man's Daredevil Push-Ups On Signboard Raise Concerns

People in passing vehicles can be heard shouting at the man.

Viewers express curiosity about subsequent actions taken by authorities.

The clip was posted on Instagram.

After being intoxicated by alcohol, it is acceptable to state that a person just loses all consciousness. And no matter how much some people claim to have a high tolerance, at the conclusion of the drinking session they wind up performing all kinds of strange things.

You've probably seen films of a man riding a bull after being drunk, and another person from Telengana hanging from a billboard frame after getting drunk. To those videos, here's one of a man performing push-ups on top of a signboard!

The footage, which was shared on Instagram, is claimed to have been shot in Odisha's Sambalpur. It depicts a drunken man performing push-ups on a towering signboard. Vehicles can be seen passing beneath the signboard and yelling at the man as the video progresses.

This clip has received over 734k views and several comments. People were concerned about the individual and stated their desire for strong action to be done against such a nuisance. Many people wanted to know what happened to the man after the authorities arrived.



