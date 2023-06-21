Ukraine Estimates Dam Collapse Resulted In 1.2 Billion Euros Worth Of Damage

Kakhovka hydro-electric dam collapse in Ukraine causes 1.2 billion euros in damages.

Ukraine's Environment Minister, Ruslan Strilets, stated that the recent collapse of the Kakhovka hydro-electric dam has caused approximately 1.2 billion euros in damages. He expressed concern about the possibility of flooded mines drifting towards the shores of other European countries.

The dam failure, which occurred on June 6, resulted in widespread flooding in southern Ukraine and Russian-occupied areas of the Kherson region. Over 50 people lost their lives, and numerous homes and farmland were destroyed. Minister Strilets described the incident as the most significant environmental catastrophe since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

'There are things that we can never restore. These are the ecosystems that were washed away into the Black Sea. This includes 20,000 animals that probably died, including endemic species that were only found in southern Ukraine,' he said.

Ukraine's Environment Minister, Ruslan Strilets, did not provide a breakdown of the estimated 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in damages caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka hydro-electric dam.

However, he emphasized that the incident resulted in severe consequences such as one million people facing a lack of drinking water due to a significant drop in the Kakhovka reservoir's volume. Strilets also expressed concerns that debris from the dam collapse could flow into other countries, warning that European beaches might encounter Russian mines.

Ukraine has accused Russia of intentionally causing the collapse of the Soviet-era Kakhovka dam, which had been under Russian control since the start of the invasion. The Kremlin, on the other hand, has accused Kyiv of sabotaging the hydroelectric facility.

International legal experts supporting Ukraine's prosecutors in their investigation have stated that it is highly probable that the dam's collapse was a result of explosives planted by Russians.

In response to the situation, European Union countries are working together to coordinate the provision of emergency supplies such as boats, shelters, water dams, medical materials, and water purifiers.















