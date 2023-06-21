Zelensky Acknowledges Slow Progress In Ukraine War, Rejects Comparisons To Movies

Zelensky acknowledges slower progress in Ukraine's military campaign.

Ukraine retakes eight villages in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Zelensky cites extensive mining by Russian forces as a challenge.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has recognized that the advancement on the battlefield has been slower than anticipated, several weeks into Ukraine's military campaign to reclaim territories occupied by Russia.

'Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It's not,' he told the Media.

'What's at stake is people's lives.'

According to Ukraine, their counter-offensive has successfully retaken eight villages in the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk. President Zelensky attributed the difficulty of the military push to the extensive mining of Ukrainian territory by Russian forces, spanning 200,000 square kilometers.

3 Zelensky cites extensive mining by Russian forces as a challenge. 3 Zelensky acknowledges slower progress in Ukraine's military campaign. 3 Ukraine retakes eight villages in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

He emphasized that Ukraine would continue to pursue its battlefield strategy despite external pressures. Zelensky reiterated the importance of security guarantees from NATO and expressed Ukraine's ultimate goal of joining the defensive alliance.

However, NATO's secretary general indicated that there were no plans to extend an invitation to Ukraine at the upcoming summit. Zelensky stressed the need for continued support, including the provision of US-made F-16 fighter jets. He anticipated training for fighter pilots to begin in August, with the arrival of the first jets within six or seven months.

Zelensky addressed these matters during a Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, emphasizing the role of the private sector in rebuilding the country's economy. The Ukrainian economy experienced a significant contraction in 2022, and the estimated cost of reconstruction and recovery stands at $411 billion. Zelensky highlighted the need for support not only in recovery but also in transformative efforts.















