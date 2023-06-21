Indian Prime Minister Modi Promotes Yoga And Cultural Diplomacy At UN On Global Stage

Indian PM Modi showcases India's cultural influence through UN yoga session.

Emphasizes universal nature of yoga, promoting physical and mental well-being.

Raises concerns about UN's effectiveness and India's aspirations for a Security Council seat.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a display of India's cultural influence, participated in a yoga session at the United Nations, highlighting the universal nature of yoga.

The event took place on the UN headquarters' north lawn, adorned with Indian-made yoga mats. Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Modi emphasized the accessibility of yoga, stating that it transcends age, faith, and culture, and can be practiced anywhere.

“When we do yoga, we feel physically fit, mentally calm and emotionally content. But it is not just about doing exercise on a mat,” Modi said. “Yoga is a way of life.”

The leader of the world's most populous nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined the crowd on a yoga mat during the yoga session at the United Nations.

As the yoga instructor led the opening chants, the sun's rays illuminated the adjacent East River and the fluttering flags of the UN member nations. The event celebrated the International Day of Yoga, an annual observance designated by the UN in 2014, thanks to Modi's efforts.

By emphasizing the pursuit of inner tranquility through yoga, Modi strategically combines his personal practice and diplomatic endeavors. As a Hindu nationalist, he presents himself as an ascetic who adheres to vegetarianism and yoga, often sharing videos on social media showcasing his yoga poses and meditation practices.

During his last visit to the UN in 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the organization and emphasized India's position as the world's second most populous nation. India has sought a permanent seat on the Security Council and has been elected to temporary seats multiple times.

Modi's visit to Washington aims to strengthen ties between India and the US, with a focus on checking China's ambitions and expanding military and trade connections. Human rights advocates are urging President Joe Biden to address human rights issues with Modi, including legislation impacting migrants and religious minorities.

Despite criticism, the Indian government defends its human rights record. During his visit, Modi met with prominent US figures, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who expressed optimism about India's future and hinted at Tesla's plans to establish a presence in the country.















