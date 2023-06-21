California restaurant fined $140,000 for hiring a fake priest to extract confessions from employees.

Taqueria Garibaldi owners ordered to reimburse 35 workers and pay damages.

The restaurant failed to provide overtime pay and threatened retaliation against employees.

A restaurant in California has been involved in a peculiar incident where it hired a fake priest to extract confessions and sins from its employees, leading to a significant backlash.

According to a CNN report, the owner of the restaurant, Taqueria Garibaldi, has been ordered to pay $140,000 (Rs 1.1 crore) in wages and damages to the affected employees.

The US Department of Labour's press release revealed that a former employee accused one of the restaurant's owners, Che Garibaldi, of employing a fake priest to hear confessions and inquire about workplace misconduct.

The incident has been described as an extreme act of corruption against the staff. Taqueria Garibaldi operates two locations in northern California.

'Under oath, an employee of Taqueria Garibaldi explained how the restaurant offered a supposed priest to hear their workplace 'sins' while other employees reported that a manager falsely claimed that immigration issues would be raised by the department's investigation,' the release stated.

Judge William B. Shubb of the District Court for the Eastern District of California ruled that the restaurant owners, including Che Garibaldi, Eduardo Hernandez, Hector Manual Martinez Galindo, and Alejandro Rodriguez, must reimburse a total of $140,000 in wages and damages to 35 workers.

The court also mandated the restaurant to pay $5,000 in civil penalties. Additionally, investigators discovered that the restaurant had neglected to provide overtime pay to its employees.

The owners further threatened the workers with retaliation and adverse immigration consequences for cooperating with the investigation. One employee who was believed to have reported the case to the Department of Labour was fired by the restaurant.

'This employer's despicable attempts to retaliate against employees were intended to silence workers, obstruct an investigation and prevent the recovery of unpaid wages,' the press release said.

According to the Catholic News Agency, the Sacramento Catholic Diocese confirmed that the fake priest involved in the incident was somehow associated with their diocese. However, they stated that the individual in question was not a recognized priest of the Diocese of Sacramento. A spokesperson for the diocese expressed confidence in affirming that the imposter did not hold any official position within their religious organization.



