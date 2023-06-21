Weather Situation in Hyderabad Today - 21 June 2023

- Today temperature in Hyderabad recorded a maximum of 34°C and a minimum of 27°C.
- Today in Hyderabad experience a air humidity level 53%, and the chances of rain is 89%.
- Today in Hyderabad the sunrise and sunset time is 05:43 AM and 06:53 PM respectively.
Today at 21 June 2023, Hyderabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 34°C and a minimum of 27°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Hyderabad today
|Today
|21 June 2023
|City
|Hyderabad
|Min Temp (°C)
|27°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|34°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|80°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|94°F
|Sunrise
|05:43 AM
|Sunset
|06:53 PM
|Wind Speed
|24 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|53%
|Chance of Rain
|89%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 53%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
