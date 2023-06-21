Weather Situation in Karachi Today - 21 June 2023

Today temperature in Karachi recorded a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 28°C.

Today in Karachi experience a air humidity level 72%, and the chances of rain is 74%.

Today in Karachi the sunrise and sunset time is 05:43 AM and 07:24 PM respectively.

Today at 21 June 2023, Karachi experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 28°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Karachi today

Today 21 June 2023 City Karachi Min Temp (°C) 28°C Max Temp (°C) 33°C Min Temp (°F) 83°F Max Temp (°F) 92°F Sunrise 05:43 AM Sunset 07:24 PM Wind Speed 32 Km/hr Air Humidity 72% Chance of Rain 74% Chance of Snow 0%

3 Today in Karachi the sunrise and sunset time is 05:43 AM and 07:24 PM respectively. 3 Today temperature in Karachi recorded a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 28°C. 3 Today in Karachi experience a air humidity level 72%, and the chances of rain is 74%.

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 72%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.