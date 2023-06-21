Weather Situation in Peshawar Today - 21 June 2023

- Today temperature in Peshawar recorded a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 34°C.
- Today in Peshawar experience a air humidity level 24%, and the chances of rain is 0%.
- Today in Peshawar the sunrise and sunset time is 05:03 AM and 07:28 PM respectively.
Today at 21 June 2023, Peshawar experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 34°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Peshawar today
|Today
|21 June 2023
|City
|Peshawar
|Min Temp (°C)
|34°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|47°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|92°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|116°F
|Sunrise
|05:03 AM
|Sunset
|07:28 PM
|Wind Speed
|12 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|24%
|Chance of Rain
|0%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 24%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
