Weather Situation in Peshawar Today - 21 June 2023

Weather Situation in Peshawar Today - 21 June 2023

21 Jun , 2023

Weather Situation in Peshawar Today - 21 June 2023
  • Today temperature in Peshawar recorded a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 34°C.
  • Today in Peshawar experience a air humidity level 24%, and the chances of rain is 0%.
  • Today in Peshawar the sunrise and sunset time is 05:03 AM and 07:28 PM respectively.

Today at 21 June 2023, Peshawar experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 34°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Peshawar today

Today 21 June 2023
City Peshawar
Min Temp (°C) 34°C
Max Temp (°C) 47°C
Min Temp (°F) 92°F
Max Temp (°F) 116°F
Sunrise 05:03 AM
Sunset 07:28 PM
Wind Speed 12 Km/hr
Air Humidity 24%
Chance of Rain 0%
Chance of Snow 0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 24%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

