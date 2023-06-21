Weather Situation in Quetta Today - 21 June 2023

Today temperature in Quetta recorded a maximum of 40°C and a minimum of 23°C.

Today at 21 June 2023, Quetta experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 40°C and a minimum of 23°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Today 21 June 2023 City Quetta Min Temp (°C) 23°C Max Temp (°C) 40°C Min Temp (°F) 73°F Max Temp (°F) 104°F Sunrise 05:31 AM Sunset 07:37 PM Wind Speed 16 Km/hr Air Humidity 31% Chance of Rain 0% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 31%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.