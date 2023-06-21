language: English
Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 06:56 PM

Weather Situation in Quetta Today - 21 June 2023
Today at 21 June 2023, Quetta experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 40°C and a minimum of 23°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Quetta today

Today 21 June 2023
City Quetta
Min Temp (°C) 23°C
Max Temp (°C) 40°C
Min Temp (°F) 73°F
Max Temp (°F) 104°F
Sunrise 05:31 AM
Sunset 07:37 PM
Wind Speed 16 Km/hr
Air Humidity 31%
Chance of Rain 0%
Chance of Snow 0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 31%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

