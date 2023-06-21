Moscow Thwarts An Alleged Ukrainian Drone Attack On Military Base

Moscow claims to have shot down three Ukrainian drones in the Moscow region.

The defense ministry accuses Kyiv of attempting a "terror" attack on a military base near Russia's capital.

Ukraine is currently engaged in a counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Moscow claimed on Wednesday that it shot down three Ukrainian drones and accused Kyiv of carrying out a 'terror' attack. The drones allegedly targeted a military base near Russia's capital.

'An attempt today by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities in the Moscow region was thwarted,' the defense ministry said in a statement.

In a recent incident, multiple drones were downed by electronic warfare defensive systems in the Moscow region.

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, reported that two drones crashed near a military base's storage units. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the attack.

This comes at a time when Ukraine is engaged in a counter-offensive against Russian forces to regain control of captured territories.

3 Ukraine is currently engaged in a counter-offensive against Russian forces. 3 Moscow claims to have shot down three Ukrainian drones in the Moscow region. 3 The defense ministry accuses Kyiv of attempting a "terror" attack on a military base near Russia's capital.

Ukraine's air defense systems successfully intercepted six Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russian forces in the western Khmelnytskyi region.

Just a day prior, Ukraine had experienced a 'massive' assault by nearly thirty assault UAVs targeting crucial infrastructure in western Ukraine.

While attacks on Russian territory bordering Ukraine have been on the rise, the recent incidents near Moscow were unusual, as they are typically spared from such activities.