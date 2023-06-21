UN Secretary-General Condemned 'chronic Underfunding' Of Humanitarian Aid

Chronic underfunding of global aid despite increasing humanitarian needs.

Only 20% of required funds for UN Global Humanitarian Appeal received by mid-2023.

UN appeal for humanitarian support in Sudan 17% funded.

Geneva: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the chronic underfunding of global aid despite increasing humanitarian needs.

'Chronic underfunding and record levels of humanitarian need are stretching the system to the breaking point,' he told the UN Economic and Social Council's Humanitarian Affairs Segment.

Only 20% of the required funds for the UN Global Humanitarian Appeal had been received by mid-2023, he stated.

'This is causing a crisis within a crisis,' Guterres continued. 'Without a solution to the funding crisis, further cuts are inevitable.'

On Monday, international donors promised nearly $1.5 billion in aid to Sudan, a country facing a severe humanitarian crisis that has displaced around 2.2 million people from their homes.

Before the conference, the UN had requested $2.57 billion for humanitarian support in Sudan this year, but only about 17% of the amount was funded.

Additionally, an appeal for almost $500 million to assist refugees escaping the country was only 15% funded.