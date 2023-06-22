Spotify To Introduce Lossless Streaming, Possibly At An Additional Cost

Spotify had previously announced a lossless tier called "Spotify HiFi" in February 2021 but has not yet launched it.

According to Bloomberg, the long-awaited launch of Spotify HiFi is imminent, but the subscription price will be higher.

Audiobooks are currently sold individually, but there are indications that access may be included in the Premium tier in the future.

Spotify had previously announced a lossless tier called 'Spotify HiFi' in February 2021 but has not yet launched it. The introduction of lossless catalogs by competitors like Apple Music has reportedly led to Spotify delaying the launch of HiFi (internally known as 'Supremium').

According to Bloomberg, the long-awaited launch of Spotify HiFi is imminent, but the subscription price will be higher. The exact amount of the price increase remains uncertain. A recent survey hinted at a potential price tag of $20, which is double the current cost of the $10 Premium plan.

Spotify may initially introduce the HiFi feature in markets outside of the United States before launching it in the US, similar to Netflix's strategy of testing the password sharing ban in various markets to assess customer feedback. However, specific pricing details for different markets have not been provided.

In recent years, Spotify has made notable ventures into the podcasting realm, experiencing both successes and failures. The Joe Rogan Experience podcast has gained significant recognition, and reports emerged regarding Spotify's separation from Harry and Meghan. However, it is worth noting that Spotify also offers audiobooks for sale, expanding its content offerings beyond music and podcasts.

3 Audiobooks are currently sold individually, but there are indications that access may be included in the Premium tier in the future. 3 Spotify had previously announced a lossless tier called "Spotify HiFi" in February 2021 but has not yet launched it. 3 According to Bloomberg, the long-awaited launch of Spotify HiFi is imminent, but the subscription price will be higher.

Currently, audiobooks are sold individually, which differs from Spotify's inclusive approach to music streaming. However, there are indications that this may change in the near future. It is possible that access to audiobooks will be granted to the Premium tier rather than the expected Premium plan, which could have helped justify a potential price increase.

Users can expect limitations on their audiobook listening, although it is currently unclear whether this restriction pertains to the number of hours listened to per month or the number of different titles accessed each month. The expanded availability of audiobooks is likely to be tested in other markets before being introduced to the significant US market, with an expected launch in October.

In comparison, Apple Music offers a plan priced at $11 per month (or $6 per month for students), which includes access to their lossless catalog. Similarly, Amazon recently set the price of Music Unlimited at $11 per month (or $9 per month for Prime members).