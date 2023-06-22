Glastonbury Festival 2023 To solely Rely On Renewable Energy Sources

The organizers of Glastonbury have unveiled plans for the 2023 edition of the festival.

The organizers of Glastonbury have unveiled plans for the 2023 edition of the festival, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability by powering the event entirely with renewable energy.

With headline acts including Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John, Glastonbury 2023 aims to be its most environmentally conscious iteration yet. The organizers have outlined their approach to prioritize sustainability and reduce the festival's carbon footprint.

In a social media announcement, it was revealed that all power requirements for Glastonbury 2023 will be fulfilled through renewable energy sources and renewable fuels, eliminating the reliance on fossil fuels.

To achieve this, sustainable and palm oil-free HVO fuel, derived from waste cooking oil, will be used to operate all generators on the festival site, resulting in a significant reduction in CO2e emissions.

In addition, a temporary wind turbine, along with a solar panel and battery system, will generate up to 300kWh of energy per day, specifically to power food stalls in Williams Green.

This commitment to sustainability is part of a broader initiative by the organizers to enhance the festival's eco-friendly practices. The use of single-use plastic drink bottles has been prohibited, and disposable vapes are also not allowed.

All crockery and plates used at the festival are either reusable or compostable, and any leftover food waste will be transformed into fertile compost or sent for anaerobic digestion. Furthermore, to minimize non-recyclable waste and promote sustainable alternatives, all crisps will be sold in compostable packaging.

they will continue to integrate solar, wind, and pedal power options, further solidifying Glastonbury's commitment to sustainable energy practices.