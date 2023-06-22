Tamannaah Bhatia Mesmerizes In A Breathtaking Latest Pictures

Tamannaah Bhatia is a renowned actress.

She effortlessly steals the spotlight in a stunning white corset.

She exudes an air of royalty in latest pictures.

Tamannaah Bhatia sets a new fashion standard with her mesmerizing corset ensemble. She effortlessly steals the spotlight in a stunning white corset top paired with fashionable baggy white trousers and fierce hand gloves. Against a backdrop of exquisite paintings, she exudes an air of royalty, transporting us to an artistic wonderland we yearn to be a part of.

The shared pictures leave us in awe of Tamannaah's impeccable fashion choices. The ensemble, courtesy of talented designer Dion Lee, is complemented by exquisite jewelry from Anaqa Jewels, Ishhaara, and Ascend.





Styled by the fabulous Shaleena Nathani and her team, Tamannaah's flawless makeup by Savleen Manchanda and stunning hair by Seema complete the look. Captured beautifully by Pixel Exposures and Vidhi Godha.

Tamannaah's latest project includes the series Jee Karda, and she is currently busy with her upcoming film Lust Stories 2, where she shares the screen with her beau, Vijay Varma. The duo has been making headlines with their affectionate moments both on and off the screens since confirming their relationship, captivating audiences with their love.