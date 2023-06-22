Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' To Premiere At Eiffel Tower

Bollywood's much-awaited film 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The premiere will take place at the prestigious Salle Gustave Eiffel.

The producers aim to make 'Bawaal' a global success by reaching a wider audience beyond traditional Hindi cinema.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are collaborating for the first time on Sajid Nadiadwala's Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film has been the buzz of the town for the previous two years, and its debut on Amazon Prime is finally coming up in July. Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that Bawaal is preparing for a huge world debut at Paris' renowned Eiffel Tower.

According to insiders close to the project, the Bawaal crew is ready to take the film global and will hold the international premiere at the Eiffel Tower in mid-July. 'Bawaal will be the first Indian film to be shown at the Eiffel Tower.' The premiere will be held at the magnificent Salle Gustave Eiffel, which will provide a panoramic view of the city of love as a backdrop. Aside from Varun, Janhvi, Sajid, and Nitesh, the screening will be attended by moviegoers and French delegates, making it one of the largest premieres for an Indian film, according to a source.

The producers are going all out to make Bawaal a global success, with the goal of reaching out to an audience that is larger than the typical Hindi Cinema audience. 'There is a symbolic allusion to Paris in Bawaal. Some of the main scenes were shot extensively in Paris, and the city serves as a character in the story. 'The film is essentially a love story with World War II references, and the makers are ready to premiere the film in the city of love,' the insider stated.

In terms of Bawaal, the film marks a reunion for Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari, who previously worked together on the National Award-winning Chhichhore. The film is considered to be a love story with humorous undertones, similar to every Nitesh Tiwari film, as the director enjoys telling his stories with a sense of humour. The film is set to be the biggest event in the digital realm when it is released in over 200 countries on Amazon Prime in July. The trailer will be released in a fortnight, followed by a couple of tracks. Pinkvilla will continue to provide updates on Bawaal.



