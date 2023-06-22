Vijay Varma Reveals BTS Stories On First Day Of 'Lust Stories 2' Shoot

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma share their first impressions of each other.

Tamannaah reveals that Vijay initially thought she had cold feet.

Both actors speak highly of each other's talent and enthusiasm.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been making news since rumors about their romance first surfaced on the Internet in January of this year. Tamannaah recently claimed that their romance began after they met on the set of their upcoming film Lust Stories 2. They will star in Sujoy Ghosh's short film in the anthology, which will be released on June 29. Tamannaah and Vijay recently talked up about their first impressions of each other on the set of Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah also revealed that Vijay mistook her for having 'cold feet' on the first day of filming.

Tamannaah Bhatia told News 18 about her first impression of Vijay Varma, saying, 'I definitely thought I'd get a chance to work with an actor who has been so consistent in delivering performances that are so diverse and so powerful.' He's a real chameleon. He truly evolves, even in his approach to a particular character. And I've seen all of his previous work. 'Agar is project mein kuchh nahi hoga, main in dono (Vijay Varma and Sujoy Ghosh) se kuchh seekh lungi,' I said.

Tamannaah elaborated on her experience filming Lust Stories 2 by saying, 'Basically, I was very unwell.' As a result, I canceled the first day of my shoot. So Sujoy Ghosh was in a state of upheaval. 'Is Tamannaah going to come?' he wondered. Not coming? 'Will it happen or will it not happen?' Vijay simply assumed I had cold feet. Everyone had their own bizarre theories about what was going on. However, I believe the schedule was really tight. And there was a lot of work that we all had to do.' She did, however, say that they liked the experience and got through it.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma discussed his first impressions of Tamannaah, saying that it was lovely to see how eager and ready she was to 'jump on and explore' this story and character. He had seen some of Tamannaah's work, including Baahubali and Babli Bouncer, and felt she had a lot to give. 'I had seen some of her work, and she is such an icon in so many ways,' Vijay explained.



