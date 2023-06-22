FBR Recovers Around Rs. 1.3 Billion In Sales Tax Evasion

The Lahore Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (Inland Revenue) recovered Rs. 1.358 billion in sales tax evasion.

A well-known company issued illegal credit notes to evade sales tax.

The company suppressed output tax to reduce its sales tax liability.

The Lahore Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue) of the Federal Board of Revenue has successfully recovered Rs. 1.358 billion in sales tax evasion from a well-known company.

As per the FBR, the company in question had issued significant amounts of illegal credit notes in Annexure-C of their sales tax returns, without providing corresponding debit notes from the buyers.

By employing this method, the company deliberately decreased its sales tax liability by suppressing output tax, resulting in a reduction of the tax owed for the relevant tax periods. As a consequence, the national exchequer was deprived of the rightful tax revenue.

The Directorate team collected information diligently without causing any disruption to the company's business operations. They took action under section 38 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and obtained the necessary records and documents from the company's premises. Subsequently, the company management agreed to pay the amount of sales tax related to the credit note issued/claimed in the March 2023 return, along with the applicable default surcharge.

Thanks to the timely intervention of the Directorate, the sales tax amount of Rs. 1358 million, along with a default surcharge of Rs. 26 million, was successfully recovered on June 20, 2023.

In a statement, the FBR expressed its dedication to eliminating the problem of tax evasion and tax fraud. This commitment is aimed at creating fair competition for businesses that comply with tax regulations and actively contribute to the national treasury.

