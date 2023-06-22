Pakistan Receives RLNG Shipments, Alleviating gas Crisis

Pakistan has received multiple shipments of RLNG.

Pakistan has received multiple shipments of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), bringing much-needed relief to the country's gas crisis in a significant development BOL News reported on Thursday.

Officials from the petroleum sector have confirmed that the inclusion of RLNG in the gas system has played a vital role in resolving the crisis.

The integration of RLNG into the existing infrastructure has proven to be a game-changer, ensuring a stable supply of gas to the power and fertilizer industries. These industries are crucial for the country's economy.

Furthermore, domestic consumers have also experienced an improvement in gas pressure within their households, indicating the positive impact of RLNG inclusion.

Petroleum officials have reported that the gas system currently has an abundant supply of 1800 million cubic feet of gas. This increased availability of gas is a testament to the efforts undertaken by authorities to promptly address the crisis.