PIA Reduces Prices For Domestic Travel

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 10% reduction in fares for domestic flights during the upcoming Eidul Adha holidays, BOL News reported on Thursday.

This discount applies to all classes of domestic flights.

The national carrier, PIA, stated, 'To celebrate Eidul Adha 2023, PIA offers a special 10% flat discount on travel on the domestic sector during the Eid Days, i.e., June 30 to July 1.'

The announcement of this Eid package came after Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique issued special directives to the airline.

The federal government has officially declared holidays for Eidul Adha 2023. As per the statement issued by the Cabinet Division, the Eidul Adha holidays will be observed from Thursday, June 29, to Saturday, July 1.

The notification states: 'In continuation of the Cabinet Division's Circular No. 10-02/2022-Min-II dated 23rd December 2022 regarding Public and Optional Holidays for the year 2023, it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as follows:

29th & 30th June 2023 (Thursday & Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week.

29th June to 1st July 2023 (Thursday, Friday & Saturday) for the offices observing 6 days working in a week.'

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Azha on June 29, Thursday.