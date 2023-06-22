SBP Announces Eid Ul Azha Holidays

All public and private banks will remain closed on June 29 and 30.

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, all public, private, and microfinance banks across the country will remain closed on June 29 and 30.

All banks across the country will remain closed for public transactions from Thursday to Sunday and will reopen from Monday.

Banks will also be closed for public transactions on Monday, the beginning of the new financial year.

From Tuesday, July 4, all public and private banks and microfinance institutions will as per schedule.