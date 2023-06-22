Toyota Indus CEO Denies Leaving Pakistan Rumors

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) officially debunks false rumors of a permanent shutdown in Pakistan.

The temporary closure was due to low inventory and delays in Letters of Credit (LC) issuance, according to the company.

Despite industry challenges, the company aims to expedite the manufacturing of partially localized HEVs in Pakistan.

After widespread speculation, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), a prominent automaker in Pakistan, has officially addressed and debunked the false rumor of its permanent shutdown in the country.

In response to a media report, the company has refuted the false news of a permanent shutdown, clarifying that the temporary closure was a result of low inventory and delays in the issuance of Letters of Credit (LCs). The company emphasized that the production units had been halted as part of their regular operational routine until June 8.

According to The Express Tribune, Toyota IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali revealed the company's intention to introduce new models in Pakistan, specifically mentioning a locally manufactured hybrid SUV that offers significant reductions in carbon emissions. Although he did not specify the name, the hybrid SUV he referred to is the Toyota Corolla Cross.

Jamali emphasized the favorable consequences expected for Pakistan's environment, fuel imports, and localization endeavors due to the implementation of hybrid models. He asserted that Toyota's initial domestically produced hybrid SUV would result in a 35% reduction in carbon emissions.

According to Senior Automotive Analyst Zafar Ali, IMC made a significant investment of more than $100 million in September 2021 to promote the localization of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Despite facing difficulties in the industry, the company intends to accelerate the manufacturing of partially localized HEVs in Pakistan.