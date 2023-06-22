US dollar depreciates against rupee by 25 paisa

Price of dollar against rupee down from Rs286.98 to Rs286.73 in interbank exchange

Rupee sees recovery of 0.09pc against dollar at interbank level.

KARACHI: The depreciation of the US dollar against the rupee was once again recorded across the country.

According to the data released on the social media website of the State Bank of Pakistan on Twitter, during the fourth business day of this week, the value of the US dollar against the rupee was recorded to decrease by another 25 paise.

According to the data, the price of the US dollar against the rupee decreased from Rs286.98 to Rs286.73 in the interbank exchange.

According to the central bank, the rupee saw a recovery of 0.09 percent against the US dollar at the interbank level.