A$AP Rocky's Telling Gesture For Rihanna During His Spotify Concert

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spark rumors of a secret marriage with a telling gesture at his Spotify concert.

During A$AP Rocky's Spotify concert at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival on June 21st, a surprise appearance by Rihanna added fuel to the speculation. The Umbrella hitmaker, who showcased her growing baby bump in a sheer tan and black dress, joined her partner on stage.

As Rocky performed his song 'Sundress,' Rihanna couldn't contain her excitement, dancing along with a wide smile. In a heartwarming moment, Rocky dedicated a song to his 'beautiful wife' in the crowd, hinting at a possible secret marriage.

After the concert, the couple enjoyed time with friends in the VIP area. This appearance followed their attendance at Pharrell Williams' debut runway show as Louis Vuitton's men's creative director in Paris the previous day.

Rihanna, stylishly flaunting her bump, wore a matching checkered two-piece denim ensemble, complete with a jacket, beanie, and accessories.

Already parents to their one-year-old son Rza, born in May 2022, the couple announced their second pregnancy during Rihanna's memorable Super Bowl halftime performance in February.