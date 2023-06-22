Bad Bunny Addresses Kendall Jenner Romance And Importance Of 'privacy'

Bad Bunny remains tight-lipped about rumors linking him to Kendall Jenner.

The rapper says that people will speculate and make assumptions.

Bad Bunny's focus remains on living life on his own terms and not getting caught up in public interest or gossip.

Bad Bunny wants to 'protect' his personal life after being linked to Kendall Jenner.

Despite being seen together in public on several occasions this year, the 29-year-old rapper, actor, and occasional WWE wrestler has chosen to remain silent about the rumors surrounding his alleged romantic involvement with the 27-year-old reality star.

He told Rolling Stone magazine; “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When asked about his relationship status and the possibility of romance with Kendall, the singer of the hit song 'Where She Goes' stated that he prefers to keep certain things of his life private.

He added: 'That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

When it comes to the huge interest in his personal life, Bunny - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - acknowledged that his fans will 'always' be keen to 'know more'.

He said: 'I keep living. Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don’t focus on that. I’m always going to keep living my way.”



