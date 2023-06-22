Bebe Rexha Returns To The Stage After Assault By Concertgoer

Bebe Rexha returned to the stage for a show at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

This show follows the show in New York where Bebe was attacked.

She returned to the stage in Philadelphia and made a joke about the incident.

Bebe Rexha, a popular singer, didn't let an injury stop her from performing for her fans.

During a concert in New York City, someone threw a phone at her face and hurt her. However, just a few days later, she returned to the stage in Philadelphia and made a joke about the incident.

She mentioned the incident to the crowd while wearing a bandage above her eye and told them to be careful with their phones. Despite the injury, she continued the show and entertained her fans.





Assailant that attacked Bebe Rexha has been arrested and faces charges

After Bebe Rexha's concert in New York City on Sunday, a person named Nicolas Malvanga from New Jersey was arrested by the New York District Attorney's Office.

He was charged with several misdemeanors, including assault and harassment. The charges include third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment.

According to the criminal complaint, Malvanga was taken into custody, admitted to throwing the phone, and told police, 'I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.'