Bethenny Frankel Responds To Criticism Over Diamond Ring Post

Bethenny Frankel defends herself against critics of her diamond ring post.

She responds to negative comments, advising critics to seek professional help and suggesting ways to make a positive impact.

Bethenny engages with trolls, addressing their remarks and assuring the safety of her valuable ring.

Bethenny Frankel, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, defends herself against critics who accused her of being arrogant and showy for sharing a picture of her large diamond ring.

Shortly after posting the video on Tuesday, she faced strong criticism from detractors.

On Wednesday, Bethenny responded to the negative comments in the section below, advising the critics to seek professional help if her ring evoked feelings of jealousy.

Frankel, who is 52 years old, responded to the trolls by replying to several of them in the comments section of her post.

In response to a comment of a troll preferring smaller rings instead of huge ones, the celebrity stated, “You are in no danger of getting the big one.”

One netizen wrote that it amazes her how rich keeps getting richer. She also asked the ‘Skinnygirl’ CEO to use her money from the ring to help others.

Frankel clapped back at her stating, “Go to a shelter and do something about it, help some people maybe.”

While responding to a comment, “Money Talks and wealth whispers” she said, “Yes it does but not on social media.”

She also assured the ones worried about her safety after publicizing such an expensive ring stating, “Jewellery is kept in a vault.”

According to Pagesix, Bethenny has been wearing the ring since her engagement to Bernon in March 2021. The estimated cost of the ring is in the seven-figure range.