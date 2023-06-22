First Teaser Trailer For Sofia Coppola's Biopic Priscilla Released

Sofia Coppola's biopic "Priscilla" has released its first teaser trailer.

Featuring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley.

Produced by A24, the film follows Presley's love story from courtship to wedding ceremony.

On Wednesday, June 21st, 2023, Sofia Coppola's highly anticipated biopic, 'Priscilla,' released its first teaser trailer, much to the excitement of fans.

Produced by A24, the film features Cailee Spaeny in the lead role as Priscilla, while Jacob Elordi portrays Elvis Presley alongside her.

Prior to the teaser's release, the official poster for the movie was unveiled. The poster depicts Spaeny dressed in a wedding gown and Elordi in a tuxedo, recreating the iconic moment of Priscilla and Elvis sharing their first kiss after exchanging vows.

The teaser begins with Spaeny's Priscilla applying makeup, meticulously creating the iconic winged eyeliner and putting on false eyelashes. The clip then shifts to Elordi's Elvis playing the piano, surrounded by girls, while Priscilla watches in fascination. The teaser provides glimpses of the couple's courtship, their first visit to Graceland, and their wedding ceremony, capturing moments of their love story.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of the couple as they welcome their only child, Lisa Marie. Towards the end of the clip, Priscilla's mother inquires if there are other boys who interest her.

3 Produced by A24, the film follows Presley's love story from courtship to wedding ceremony. 3 Sofia Coppola's biopic "Priscilla" has released its first teaser trailer. 3 Featuring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley.

Sofia Coppola, aged 52, partnered with A24 to adapt Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir, 'Elvis and Me,' which chronicles Priscilla's relationship with Elvis Presley from their initial courtship to their eventual divorce.

In an interview with Vogue in October 2022, Coppola expressed her excitement about delving into the Americana style for the first time, stating, 'And Priscilla is a quintessential glamour icon. I was just so interested in Priscilla's story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world—kind of similarly to [my film] 'Marie Antoinette.''

'Priscilla' is scheduled for release in October of this year, offering audiences the opportunity to experience the captivating journey of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley's relationship on the big screen.