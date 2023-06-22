Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka Comes Out As LGBTQ+

Josh Kiszka from Greta Van Fleet recently spoke out as a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Josh revealed that he has been in a same-sex relationship for 8 years.

He further explained why he has decided to go public about his relationship.

Josh Kiszka, the lead singer of Greta Van Fleet, opened up about his sexuality. He used Instagram to express his thoughts on a new bill in Tennessee that affects LGBTQ+ rights.

During this discussion about anti-LGBTQ+ laws, he also revealed something surprising about himself. He disclosed that he has been in a relationship for the past 8 years.

Josh Kiszka used Instagram to share his thoughts on LGBTQ+ rights following the passing of anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Tennessee. In his post, the singer bravely came out and shared his personal truth. Alongside his message, he included a photo of himself.

'Where I've settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love,' he began.

Josh opened up about how he wants to “speak his truth.” He wrote, 'It's imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.'

The singer made a shocking revelation when he admitted that he has been in a long-term relationship for several years. 'These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past eight years,”

Josh opened up about his partner. He further explained why he has decided to go public about his relationship. “Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly,” he added.

'Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding,” Josh wrote. He also mentioned how there is so much work to be done.

The singer then added that he wanted to share ways in which everyone can “advocate for this valiant cause.' Kiszka called the LGBTQ+ community a “cultural pillar” and said that the community is constantly “championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation.'



























