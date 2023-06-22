John Waddington passes Away At Age 63

The Pop Group announced on Twitter that John Stewart.

On Wednesday, the band made an announcement on Twitter, expressing their heartfelt tribute to the 'unforgettable musician' following the news of John's passing. This sad event occurred merely two months after the band's frontman, Mark Stewart, also passed away.

In their statement, The Pop Group acknowledged John as both an influential musician and an essential member of the group. They emphasized his significant contributions to some of the band's most iconic recordings. The statement further expressed the band's deep sense of loss for John's energy, friendship, and his remarkable musicianship, which will always be remembered.

At present, the cause of John's death has not been disclosed.

The Pop Group originated in Bristol in 1977, consisting of vocalist Mark, guitarist John, bassist Simon Underwood, guitarist/saxophonist Gareth Sager, and drummer Bruce Smith.