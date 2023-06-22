Kendall Jenner Makes Major Revelations About Embracing Motherhood Soon

Kendall Jenner has stated that she is 'excited' to have kids, amidst rumors on her pregancy.

The Kardashians star also revealed that she has clear plans when it comes to raising her kids.

Kendall expressed her excitement about becoming a parent someday.

Kendall Jenner, a well-known model and reality TV star, caused a stir when rumors about her being pregnant spread on social media.

Some people speculated that she was expecting a baby with her rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny.

However, Kendall later clarified that the rumors were false and she is not pregnant at the moment. Nevertheless, she recently talked about the idea of having children and expressed her excitement about that stage in life.

Among the members of the Kardashians-Jenner family, Kendall Jenner is the only one who hasn't had a child yet.

However, she recently talked about her desire to have children in the future. Kendall expressed her excitement about becoming a parent someday and mentioned that she has already thought about how she would raise her children.

'I’m excited for that time in my life,' stated the 27-year-old in her recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. However, Kendall Jenner also made it clear that she is not yet ready to embrace motherhood, and is in no rush to start a family soon. 'I just know that time is not right now,' she stated.



















