Khloe Kardashian Loved Being Linked To 'hot' Actor Michele Morrone

Khloe Kardashian found actor Michele Morrone attractive and liked his physical appearance.

She enjoyed the attention being focused on her and Michele instead of her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Rumors sparked after a photo of Michele kissing Khloe's forehead, but his representative denied any romantic involvement. Khloe didn't pay much attention to the rumors.

Khloe Kardashian was 'dying' when she was linked to 'hot' '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone after a 'tough year'.

In a recent episode of 'The Kardashians', Khloe Kardashian's sister, Kim Kardashian, intentionally made sure that Khloe and the co-founder of Good American sat next to each other at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show in Milan.

Khloe was happy because, this time, people were not talking about her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and she liked that.

In a confessional on Thursday's episode (22.06.23) of the family's Disney+ show, she gushed: 'I think he's super hot. He's like, a man! I love a good man. He's definitely hot and tall and muscular. I could see him like, ugh.

'He's so fine.'

The mother-of-two continued: 'I've had a little tough year so I'm excited just to be in a new environment and have new energy.'

Following their attendance at the event, Michele shared a picture on his Instagram Story. The photo captured him gently kissing her forehead and placing his hand on her waist. It's worth noting that he had respectfully asked for her permission before doing so, displaying gentlemanly behavior.

Despite the photographs causing a stir and fueling rumors of their romantic involvement, the speculation of them dating was promptly refuted by his spokesperson. However, Khloe remained unfazed by the rumors and paid them no mind.




























