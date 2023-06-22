Kim Kardashian Reveals How ‘Imposter Syndrome’ Keeps Her Going

Kim Kardashian admitted feeling like a fraud despite her accomplishments.

Her interview with TIME magazine revealed that her shapewear brand, SKIMS, surpassed her expectations.

Kim says experiencing impostor syndrome, which serves as a driving force for her to excel.

Kim Kardashian, who is famous for being on reality TV and starting successful businesses, has opened up about feeling like a fraud, even though she has achieved a lot.

In an honest interview with TIME magazine, the 42-year-old creator of SKIMS, a popular shapewear brand, talked about doubting herself and how it actually motivates her. She also looked back on her past projects and talked about feeling unsure about them.

Kim Kardashian shared that her experience with SKIMS has exceeded all of her initial expectations.

She said, 'Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined.'

Even though she has achieved success, Kim Kardashian recognizes that she deals with impostor syndrome. She emphasizes that this self-doubt actually motivates her. The constant feeling of uncertainty drives her to keep pushing forward and striving for excellence.