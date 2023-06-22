Rihanna Cuts Casual Figure As She Steps Out With Bf A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky were spotted exuding casual vibes.

The 35-year-old singer is pregnant with their second child.

She donned a white tracksuit bottom paired with an oversized white T-shirt.

Stepping out in Paris for the Louis Vuitton show, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky were spotted exuding casual vibes.

The 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with their second child, donned a white tracksuit bottom paired with an oversized white T-shirt. Sporting a radiant smile, Rihanna carried an iced drink as she left her hotel. Complementing her look, she wore black trainers and had her dark tresses elegantly swept back, accentuated with glowing makeup.

By her side, A$AP Rocky, 34, exuded his signature coolness in a white and blue striped shirt and checked grey trousers. The couple, who welcomed their son in March last year, is now eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second child.

It was revealed that the pop star named her son RZA Athelston Mayers. The name pays homage to the renowned producer and rapper RZA from the legendary Wu-Tang Clan.