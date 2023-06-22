Tom Cruise Faces Challenging Challenge During Shoot

Tom Cruise revealed that he performed a challenging stunt .

For Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One on the first day of shooting.

He credited his extensive training and years of experience.



Tom Cruise recently discussed one of the most challenging stunts he performed for the highly anticipated film Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. Surprisingly, this daunting stunt was filmed on the very first day of shooting.

Known for his dedication to performing his own stunts, regardless of their intensity, the Top Gun star revealed why he decided to tackle the death-defying stunt right from the start.

In a lighthearted manner, Cruise jokingly told Entertainment Tonight, 'Well, we know either we're gonna continue with the film or we're not. Let's know day one... Do we all continue, or is it a major rewrite?'

Taking a more serious tone, the Hollywood icon explained, 'I was training and I was ready. It was years preparing.'

Cruise further elaborated on his extensive preparation, stating, 'I mean, I've been riding motorcycles since I was a little kid, raced cars, and spent a lot of time with aerobatics, airplanes, helicopters, and parachutes... It all kind of led to that moment.'

He emphasized the necessity of being razor-sharp while executing such a stunt, which is why filming it as the first sequence was of utmost importance to him and the production. 'You have to be razor sharp when you do something like that, so it was very important as we were prepping the film that that actually was the first thing [to shoot],' Cruise revealed.

He further explained his mindset, stating, 'Because I don't want to drop that and go shoot other things and then have my mind somewhere else. Everyone was prepped, let's just get it done.'

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, the highly anticipated action-thriller, is set to hit theaters on July 12th, 2023. Fans can look forward to the release of Part Two in 2024.